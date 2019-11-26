Celebrate Shelton tree lighting Dec. 6

Celebrate Shelton will hold its annual community tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, at Veterans Memorial Park.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with free hot cocoa, cookies and ornament making. This year, the Yuletide Carolers will perform from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The tree will be lit by 7:10 p.m., followed by a visit from Santa Claus.

The tree lighting is sponsored by the city of Shelton, Valley Community Foundation, Center Stage Theater and Jones Family Farms.