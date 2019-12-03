Celebrate Shelton tree lighting Dec. 6

Celebrate Shelton will hold its annual community tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, at Veterans Memorial Park.

Celebrate Shelton will host its sixth annual community tree lighting in downtown Shelton on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

Community members are invited to join Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey at the Rotary Pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton. There will be performances by the Shelton Intermediate School choir and the Yuletide Carolers. There will also be hot cocoa and cookies provided by Sage: A Spice Catering Venue.

After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive at 7 p.m., and children are invited to meet Santa and take a photo. Guests are reminded there is usually a line to meet Santa so bundle up in case it is a chilly night.

Celebrate Shelton is partnering with the city of Shelton, Center Stage Theatre, Apple Rehab, Jones Family Farm, Sage - A Spice Catering Venue, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Valley Community Foundation for this tree lighting.

Celebrate Shelton, a citywide initiative, was created by small business owners Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. To learn more, go to www.celebrateshelton.com and follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/celebrateshelton) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/celebshelton). For any questions, email celebrateshelton@gmail.com.