Celebrating Halloween at Comcast mentoring program
Shelton resident Denisse Ramos, right, is a mentor in the “Beyond School Walls” mentoring program at her company, Comcast in Berlin. The 11-year-old program is sponsored by Comcast and managed by Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters. At a recent mentoring session, Ramos and her mentee, Janthony, celebrated Halloween with holiday-related snacks, games and trick or treating at Comcast’s Berlin headquarters. Janthony and 24 other students from New Britain’s Lincoln Elementary School are mentees in “Beyond School Walls.”
