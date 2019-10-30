Shelton resident Denisse Ramos, right, is a mentor in the “Beyond School Walls” mentoring program at her company, Comcast in Berlin. The 11-year-old program is sponsored by Comcast and managed by Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters. At a recent mentoring session, Ramos and her mentee, Janthony, celebrated Halloween with holiday-related snacks, games and trick or treating at Comcast’s Berlin headquarters. Janthony and 24 other students from New Britain’s Lincoln Elementary School are mentees in “Beyond School Walls.”