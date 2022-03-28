Centenarian celebrations: Shelton’s Wesley Village parties with latest 100 year olds
Crosby Commons resident Norma-Jean Moore, right, takes a look at a birthday cake presented by facility Activities Director Lauren Donovan in her honor during a celebration at the community.
Crosby Commons resident, Larry Meehan celebrated his 100th birthday on Feb. 20.
Crosby Commons team members, left to right, registered nurses Keisa Clark and Tracey Carroll; Jake DeLucia; and Lisa Bisson pose with residents Norma-Jean Moore, left, and Roz Bagley, right, in celebration of Moore's 100th birthday.
Crosby resident Larry Meehan receives a plaque from the Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters in celebration of his birthday and in honor of his service.
Crosby Commons resident Larry Meehan celebrated his 100th birthday on Feb. 20, 2022. Pictured are rear, left to right, Nadene Kitson (Caregiver to Meehan), Lori Pisani (VP of Assisted Living, Wesley Village), front, resident Tom O’Connell, Billy Pyatak (retired from Bridgeport FD. Engine 4), Meehan, and Giovanni Sanzo (active with Bridgeport FD Engine 15).
SHELTON — Wesley Village Senior Living Campus recently celebrated birthday milestones for two centenarians, Larry Meehan and Norma-Jean Moore, both residents of Crosby Commons Assisted Living Community.
Family members, friends, and Crosby team members gathered throughout February to send happy birthday wishes to these individuals.