Centenarian celebrations: Shelton’s Wesley Village parties with latest 100 year olds

SHELTON — Wesley Village Senior Living Campus recently celebrated birthday milestones for two centenarians, Larry Meehan and Norma-Jean Moore, both residents of Crosby Commons Assisted Living Community.

Family members, friends, and Crosby team members gathered throughout February to send happy birthday wishes to these individuals.

“One 100th birthday milestones are some of the most special moments we share together as a community here at Crosby Commons,” said facility Activities Director Lauren Donovan.

“The opportunity to celebrate everything a resident has accomplished,” Donovan added, “and the uniqueness of their life is just as meaningful for the residents and their families as it is for our team.”

Meehan, who served as a firefighter for several years in Bridgeport, was surprised with a parade of local fire trucks, lights flashing and sirens blaring, driving by the community’s front entrance for the occasion.

With the help of Lisa Bisson, Director of Community Outreach for the campus, Meehan also received a birthday visit from several members of the Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters Association (BARF), who presented him with a special plaque in honor of his service to the community and his 100th birthday milestone.

Moore is well known as Crosby Commons’ “artist-in-residence.” Many of her paintings are displayed outside her apartment and several were showcased in the community’s weekly activities calendar in honor of her birthday.

She enjoyed visits with family and friends, flowers, balloons in all her favorite colors, and a birthday cake detailed with songbirds, Donovan said.

A lover of sparkles and all things jeweled, Donovan said she was also presented with a rhinestone tiara adorned with the number 100, which she wore throughout the day.