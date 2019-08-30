Center Stage Education Center move complete

The Center Stage Education Center has opened registration for its fall classes, which is now housed in the same location as the theater at 54 Grove St.

For center Artistic/Executive Director Martin Scott Marchitto, this is a dream come true. Marchitto had been pushing for the educational center’s relocation to the Grove Street location since he accepted the position earlier this year.

“Having both the theater facility and our classes under one roof was a priority for me,” said Marchitto, “as it will allow us to expand on our course offerings and provide students a full range of theater classes and experiences.”

New larger classrooms are just down the hall from a professionally equipped scene and costume shop, which has allowed Education Director Gina Scarpa the opportunity to expand the technical theater classes to include set, prop and costume construction and design. The wig room is for teaching hair, wig and make-up design. Students will experience firsthand what it takes to put on a large-scale production.

Children can also be a part of the coming Center Stage Youth Theatre season. The shows slated for 2019-20 include 101 Dalmations (grades 3 and 4), Our Town (grades 7 and 12), James and the Giant Peach (grades 5 and 6), Hairspray (grades 5 and 9) as well as two teen workshops by age groups.

Registration is open for the fall. Classes run for a 12-week cycle (September through December), Monday through Thursday two sessions per day (4 to 5 p.m. and 5:15 to 6:15 p.m). Open to student ranging from pre-K to high school. Course offerings include; singing/vocal performance, acting, dance/movement and technical theater. Visit the site to register at www.csecshelton.org/classes.

“For more than four decades, the Scarpa family had been at the forefront of theater education,” said Marchitto. “Here at the new Center Stage Education Center, children and teens grow as performers and as people — and have a great time in the process.”

Center Stage Theatre, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), whose mission is to enhance the cultural environment within its community; to present high quality theatrical productions at affordable prices; to encourage growth and education through the performing arts; and to provide a means for interested adults, teens and children to experience and participate in various aspects of live theater.