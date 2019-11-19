Center Stage gets in the holiday spirit

“A Center Stage Christmas” will offer not only a nostalgic theatrical celebration but also a way to bring joy to needy children this holiday season.

Set in a diner on Christmas Eve, A Center Stage Christmas follows a group of strangers who get stranded in a snowstorm. Throughout the evening, these people overcome their disappointments and come to understand the true meaning of Christmas, an announcement said.

In the spirit of giving, Center Stage Theatre is a drop-off location for TEAM, Inc.’s Toys 4 Kids annual toy drive. Center Stage is encouraging audience members to donate a new, unwrapped toy appropriate for infants through age 12 to help make the season brighter for children in need in the Valley.

With the help of the community, TEAM collects and supplies holiday toys to more than 1,200 children. Each family that participates is given the opportunity to shop within the toy store and select gifts for their child based on their interests and development. Those who would like suggestions can visit www.teaminc.org/toysforkids.

The show runs weekends from Dec. 6 to 22. To order tickets, call the box office at 203-225-6079 or go online to www.centerstageshelton.org.