Center Stage two Mamma Mia! showings

Michelle Lambert, left, Carla Sullivan, center, and Denise Smoker perform in Center Stage Theatre's production of Mamma Mia!

Due to popular demand, Center Stage Theatre has added performances to its production of Mamma Mia! The new dates are Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.

The music of ABBA is rocking Shelton in this production that is featuring real-life family (Elise, Carla and Sean Sullivan) playing the lead characters in this production. Their family dynamic translates onstage creating a truly dynamic production, an announcement said.

“The response to the show has been incredible,” said Center Stage Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Martin Marchitto. “People are calling back to see it again. It is the feel-good show of the season. Everyone leaves with a smile.”

The show is directed by Justin Zenchuk and choreographed by Rob Merante. For tickets, call 203-225-6079.