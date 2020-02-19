Center Stage two Mamma Mia! showings
Due to popular demand, Center Stage Theatre has added performances to its production of Mamma Mia! The new dates are Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.
The music of ABBA is rocking Shelton in this production that is featuring real-life family (Elise, Carla and Sean Sullivan) playing the lead characters in this production. Their family dynamic translates onstage creating a truly dynamic production, an announcement said.
“The response to the show has been incredible,” said Center Stage Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Martin Marchitto. “People are calling back to see it again. It is the feel-good show of the season. Everyone leaves with a smile.”
The show is directed by Justin Zenchuk and choreographed by Rob Merante. For tickets, call 203-225-6079.