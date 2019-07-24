Center Stage youth presenting Crazy for You this weekend

Center Stage Theatre's Youth CONNection production of the Gershwin musical, Crazy For You, opens Friday, July 26, for a limited, one weekend run at Shelton High School.

Crazy For You will kick off Center Stage’s exciting 15th season and mark the first show directed by Martin Scott Marchitto in his new role of artistic/executive director of the theatre. Shows will run Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, both at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m.

“As I began to research the show, I discovered that it was being considered for a Broadway revival,” said Marchitto. “After re-reading the script, it became clear that Crazy For You embraces everything Center Stage is about. A community of talented actors, staff, and volunteers who give of their time and talents, and work tirelessly to create quality theater. As we say here at Center Stage, ‘Building Community One Performance at a Time.’”

Following this production, the 2019-20 season will continue with a number of other shows, including Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms, A Center Stage Christmas, Mamma Mia!, and Peter and the Starcatcher. For tickets or more information, visit www.centerstageshelton.org or call (203) 225-6079.