Area’s Center for Cancer Care 5K Walk/Run raises $34K

Stephanie Ventimiglia, of Derby, won the William C. Powanda Memorial Award as the highest individual fundraiser of the 150 participants in The 12th annual 5K Walk/Run to Benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital.

SHELTON — More than 100 participants raised more than $34,000 at the 12th annual 5K Walk/Run to Benefit the Center for Cancer Care, which was held virtually on Sept. 26.

“This event helps patients overcome obstacles that can impact their treatment and recovery,” Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel said. “This includes buying medical equipment, paying utility bills, providing transportation — and purchasing clothing, wigs and salon services so patients can battle cancer with comfort, confidence and dignity.

“In addition, funds raised in the past have supported treatment-enhancing upgrades at the Center for Cancer Care, including one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy known as radiosurgery, which produces fewer side effects and improves outcomes,” Charmel said.

The event featured awards for the top individual fundraiser and top team fundraiser selected from the 150 participants and 15 teams. The winner of the William C. Powanda Memorial Award for the top fundraiser was Stephanie Ventimiglia of Derby, who raised more than $3,200. Team Aversa raised $9,100 and won the Team Synergy Award as the top fundraising team.

The Walk/Run was sponsored by Jefferson Radiology, American Adjustment Bureau, All About You, Ion Bank, Smilow Cancer Hospital, STAR 99.9 FM and WPLR 99.1 FM.

Donations are still being accepted at griffinhealth.org/5k or via mail to The Griffin Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.