Central Illinois fire leaves mother, 2 children dead

LEXINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A fire early Saturday in the central Illinois community of Lexington has left a mother and two children dead, officials said.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported that the firefighters responded to the fire at Westwood Estates at about 3:30 a.m. A woman and a child were pronounced dead at the scene and an infant was pronounced dead later in the morning at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Fire departments from Lexington and other nearby community responded to the fire.

The names of the victims were not immediately released and officials said that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.