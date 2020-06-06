Century-old golf club sells restaurant items; course closed

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A golf course that has operated in Elkhart for more than a century auctioned restaurant equipment Friday, the result of financial problems related to a sewer leak.

The restaurant at Christiana Creek Country Club was damaged by a sewer leak. The lack of revenue from the restaurant has prevented the golf course from opening, said attorney Michael Misch, who represents owner Brent Stettler.

“He’s always had a dream of running a golf course, and with the restaurant destroyed, he’s not going to be able to live out that dream," Misch told The Elkhart Truth.

Bob Dorsam, who’s been a member since 1987, said there aren't enough younger golfers.

“The average age of a lot of these golf clubs has got to be over 60 because those are the people who have the time to play because a lot of them are retired or have the disposable income to be able to play,” he said.

Stettler is suing the city of Elkhart, the Indiana Department of Transportation and a contractor. He believes the sewer leak was connected to a construction project.