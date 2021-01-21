Cesar Chavez's son happy dad's bust is in Biden Oval Office DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 6:05 p.m.
7 of7 FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo shows the newly redecorated Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Paul Chavez had no idea where a sculpture of his father, Latino American civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez, would end up in the White House. He agreed just this week to lend the bronze bust to President Joe Biden and hustled to get it wrapped up and shipped across the country from California. It was an utter surprise Wednesday when he saw Biden at his desk in the Oval Office, with the bust of the late Cesar Chavez right behind the president. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Chavez had no idea where a sculpture of his father, Latino American civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez, would end up in the White House.
He agreed just this week to lend the bronze bust to President Joe Biden and hustled to get it wrapped up and shipped across the country from California. It was an utter surprise Wednesday when he saw Biden at his desk in the Oval Office, with the bust of the late Cesar Chavez right behind the president.
