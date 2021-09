SHELTON — With the High Holidays approaching amid a concerning uptick in COVID cases, Chabad of Shelton is hosting Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 7 and 8 in person for the local Jewish community after more than a year in isolation.

By providing free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services in a warm and inclusive setting, Rabbi Shneur Brook of Chabad of Shelton says he hopes to accommodate those who may otherwise not be celebrating the holiday.

The Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Chabad’s Rosedale Circle location. A 15-minute outdoor “Shofar In The Park” service will also be held on the Huntington Green on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

He said Chabad's "user-friendly" services make for an enjoyable and meaningful experience for both the beginner and the advanced. Song, commentary and the use of English-Hebrew prayer books invite individuals of all levels to become active participants in the service.

“Chabad of Shelton also creates accessibility by nurturing a welcoming and non-judgmental atmosphere and ensuring affordability, with no expectation of membership,” Brook said. “Although walk-ins are welcomed, RSVP is greatly encouraged and appreciated.

“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofar — the key observance of Rosh Hashanah — be made available to all Jews—including those unable to be at synagogue,” Brook added. “ Chabad has always prioritized making Judaism accessible to all. That’s also why we’re offering multiple options to accommodate everyone in the community this Rosh Hashanah.”

“Our goal is to ensure that each and every Jewish person has access to the means to celebrate and usher in the New Year meaningfully and with joy,” Leah Brook said. “This year, that means welcoming everyone, who can come, to the synagogue by offering COVID-safe services.”

For more information about the High Holidays services, contact Chabad Of Shelton at 203-364-4149 or visit wwwJewishShelton.com/hh.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com