Chabad of Shelton offers High Holiday services

Chabad of Shelton is offering free services for individuals of all ages in the Jewish community. Chabad of Shelton is offering free services for individuals of all ages in the Jewish community. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chabad of Shelton offers High Holiday services 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With just a few weeks before the onset of the Jewish New Year, Chabad of Shelton is offering free services for individuals of all ages in the Jewish community.

While some may not be affiliated with a synagogue, others may find the cost to attend unaffordable, particularly in light of today’s economy, according to Rabbi Shneur Brook of Chabad of Shelton. With that in mind, Brook said Chabad of Shelton is removing entry barriers and ensuring that all who wish to participate in a meaningful celebration of the Jewish New Year may do so.

By providing free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services in “a warm and inclusive setting,” Brook said Chabad of Shelton hopes to accommodate those who may otherwise not be celebrating the holiday. Chabad’s “user-friendly” services make for an enjoyable and meaningful experience for both the beginner and the advanced. Song, commentary and the use of English-Hebrew prayer-books invite individuals of all levels to become active participants in the service.

“According to Jewish tradition, the gates of Heaven are open on the New Year, and G-d accepts prayers from everyone,” said Brook. “That serves as our inspiration to keep our doors open as well to the entire community.”

Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 29, and extends until nightfall on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The schedule for Rosh Hashanah (both days) is services, 10 a.m.; children’s program, 11 a.m. to noon; Shofar blowing, 11:30 a.m.; followed by a Kiddush luncheon. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday, Oct. 8, at sundown and extends until nightfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

For more information, visit www.JewishShelton.com/highholidays or call 203-364-4149. RSVP not required, although appreciated.