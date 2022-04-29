Challengers try to push Indiana's dominant GOP more to right TOM DAVIES and SARA BURNETT, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 12:35 p.m.
FILE - Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, listens to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, announcing the federal loan that the state took out to pay unemployment benefits during the recession will be repaid from funds from Indiana's surplus on in Indianapolis, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. Conservatives in GOP-dominated Indiana are trying to push the Republican-controlled Legislature further to the right on issues like abortion and guns. Roughly two dozen so-called "liberty candidates" are running in Tuesday, May 2, 2022 primary, and the targets include several top-ranking GOP House members
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As a mom and a Christian conservative, Lorissa Sweet found herself increasingly frustrated with Republicans in the Indiana Statehouse who she said were too willing to compromise on such issues as abortion and gun rights.
Then COVID-19 hit, and Sweet says those same legislators who campaigned as conservatives who believe in individual freedom stood by as she was ordered to shut down her dog grooming business. Kids were required to wear masks in school and some employers mandated workers be vaccinated, prompting protests by angry voters.
TOM DAVIES and SARA BURNETT