Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14
1 of9 FILE - President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles toast, during the Return Dinner in Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, in Regent's Park, part of the president's state visit to the UK, in London, June 4, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Chris Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - First lady Pat Nixon leads Princess Anne Thursday, July 16, 1970, from welcoming ceremonies at the White House. President Richard Nixon and Prince Charles walk with them. In the background are Julie and David Eisenhower. Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - President Barack Obama meets with Britain's Prince Charles, March 19, 2015, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - President George W. Bush, right, greets Britain's Prince Charles on Nov. 2, 2005, on the South Portico of the White House in Washington. Ron Edmonds/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - President Ronald Reagan and Britain's Prince Charles talk as the two meet in the Oval Office at the White House May 1, 1981. Ira Schwarz Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Prince Charles and Tricia Nixon lead the way to join guests at a White House supper-dance, July 17, 1970. Following are Princess Anne, left, and Julie Nixon, hidden, and David Eisenhower. RH/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hanging out with Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia at a White House “supper-dance.” Swapping stories with Ronald Reagan about horseback riding. Bending the ears of Donald Trump and Joe Biden about climate change.
King Charles III, who became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who have held office since he was born in 1948.
