Charleston expanding outdoor dining during pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston city officials are expanding restaurants' outdoor dining capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday said the city is waiving fees for outdoor dining permits and allowing restaurants to have outdoor seating beyond their storefront limits.

“This additional dining space will allow some of our restaurants to increase their capacity while following the guidelines in Governor Justice’s reopening plan," she said in a statement.

Restaurants must leave sidewalk space for foot traffic, have commercial grade tables and chairs and get permission from neighboring businesses before setting up in their storefronts.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is allowing restaurants to operate at half-capacity starting on Thursday. He has already allowed outdoor dining to resume.