Charleston police officers, staffer test positive for virus
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two Charleston Police Department officers and one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
A statement from the city said local health officials have started a tracing investigation to find individuals who have come into contact with the employees who have the virus.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has set up a mobile testing site for members of the police department and their families. She said the three people who tested positive have been home and are doing well with few symptoms.
