Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report 3 homicides in 12 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it is looking into three homicides within a 12-hour span, including a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted that the three deaths were spread across the city, with the latest of the three occurring around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Police said in a news release that in the latest shooting, officers responding to a call about gunshots found a person wounded near the road not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The victim died at the scene.

A news release said officers were called to a location off Beatties Ford Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 5:45 p.m., Monday, investigators were called to an area east of Interstate 77, where they found another man with a gunshot wound. Police said the man died at the scene.

So far, police aren’t saying that the three homicides are related.

According to the newspaper, as of Tuesday morning, Charlotte has reported 94 homicides. That compares to 78 at the same time last year.