Charter commission seeks public input

SHELTON — The Charter Revision Commission wants to hear from you.

The commission, which held its first mandatory public hearing Jan. 30, is gathering ideas on what changes, if any, should be made to the city’s charter.

The commissioners will be studying charters from similar communities throughout the Valley and Fairfield County, sending a letter to all elected and appointed officials and asking residents for feedback.

Residents can email any ideas to sheltoncharter2020@gmail.com. Ideas will be collected through March.

Once the ideas and other city’s charters are in hand, the commission will hold workshops to determine which ideas are worthy of further consideration through May, officials said.

The goal, said Debicella, is to vote on specific changes to charter language, then hold a second public hearing on the proposed revisions in May. The final approval of the revised charter will be sent to the Board of Aldermen by July 30. This, said Debicella, offers enough time for the aldermen to hold their own mandated public hearing and vote before the secretary of state deadline of Sept. 3 to make the November 2020 ballot.

“Shelton voters will have the final say,” said Debicella.

The first workshop will be held Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Other workshops will be held in March and early April. Meetings to deliberate and potentially vote will be in late April and early May. A second public hearing would be held sometime in late May.

