Charter revision public hearing Jan. 30

SHELTON — The Charter Revision Commission named its chairman and set the first public hearing.

The Board of Aldermen formed the commission earlier this month. The members are Republicans Dan Debicella, Gary Defilippo, Ruth Parkins and Darlisa Ritter; unaffiliated members, David Presutto and Ruth Ann Dunford, and Democrat Donald Sheehy.

The commission, at its first meeting Jan. 23, unanimously chose Defilippo as its chairman. The commission announced the first public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at City Hall, immediately followed by a regular meeting.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. announced in December the city’s intention to form a Charter Revision Commission following state requirements that no more than four of the seven members can be from one political party.

The commission is charged with looking at the current charter, making suggestions for updates and changes and presenting a draft report to the aldermen so it can be placed in the 2021 municipal election ballot.

The commission must hold two public hearings, one before the group begins its work and the second after the draft report has been submitted to the Board of Aldermen.

Anglace said the aldermen must also hold a public hearing on any recommended charter changes before it goes to a vote.

Anglace said the last charter revision was completed in 2012, so “commencing the process at this time will bring us within the 10-year period. Since our Plan of Conservation and Development is reviewed on a 10-year cycle, it would be appropriate to conduct review of the charter on the same or similar cycle.

“By statute, the commission will decide their subject review agenda,” said Anglace.