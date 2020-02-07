Chicago husband, wife sickened by coronavirus leave hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago husband and wife who late last month became the first person-to-person coronavirus patients in the United States have been released from a suburban hospital, health officials said Friday.

In a statement, Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates said that they were “discharged to their home under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.” The hospital said the two, both in their 60s, are now in “home isolation.” The hospital did not say when the two were discharged from the hospital.

The couple, who have not been identified, said in a statement released by the hospital that they are pleased with the care they have received.

“This has been the best healthcare experience we've ever had, but we're definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”

Last month, health officials announced that a Chicago woman who had recently returned from the central China city of Wuhan on Jan. 13 had been diagnosed with the viral illness and that she and her husband had been hospitalized. Days later, health officials announced that the husband, after becoming sick, had been diagnosed with coronavirus as well.

At the time, officials said they were monitoring 21 health care workers and others who may have been in contact with the man. They also tried to assuage fears about a possible outbreak, saying that the man had not been on any public trains in Chicago and had not been in any large crowds.