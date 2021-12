CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was the mother of their child during what a prosecutor said was an argument.

A Cook County judge ordered Saturday that 29-year-old Pierre Tyler be jailed without bond. Tyler faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Andris Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.