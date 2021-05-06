Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 12:52 p.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — When Teri Murray tried to buy her first home in 1968, searching this leafy college town for the perfect place, she thought she was an ideal candidate: married, steadily employed, ample savings.
But banks rejected her, offering dubious excuses that they had stopped offering loans or the application period had closed.