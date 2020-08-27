Do you know this man? Shelton police seek suspect in Wells Fargo Bank robbery

SHELTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank Thursday.

Police Detective Richard Bango said at 12:50 p.m., an unidentified male entered the Wells Fargo Bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied, according to Bango, and the man then fled on foot south on Coram Avenue with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police Chief Shawn Sequeira confirmed that City Hall was under lockdown as detectives and patrol officers investigated the alleged incident.

“The man is described as a white thin male, approximately 6-foot, 2-inches tall in his late 20s to early 30s,” Bango said. “The man was wearing a black T-shirt and hat with blue jeans and black sneakers. The man has a tattoo on his inner right forearm that appears to be wording.”

If anyone recognizes this man or has any information regarding this robbery, they are urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544. All calls will be kept confidential. The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

