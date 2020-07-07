Chief: Six Shelton police officers put on leave

SHELTON — The chief said six police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the results of two separate internal affairs investigations.

Chief Shawn Sequeira said no disciplinary action has been taken against any of the six officers at this point.

“No officers are currently suspended,” Sequeira said, “and there is an active investigation. I cannot comment until the investigation is complete.”

The chief said he would not name any of the six officers, but police union attorney Barbara Resnick identified two of them as union president John Napolean and vice president Lt. Dave Moore; she would not name the other officers.

Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Shelton Police Department Chief Shawn Sequeira

One of the two investigations, the police chief said, has been going on for seven months. The other stems from the closure of the police headquarters’ locker rooms and lower level bathrooms. It is unknown which investigation — or if it was both — led to Napolean and Moore being put on leave.

Last month, the union filed a grievance alleging three female patrol officers were denied use of their headquarters restrooms while the 49 men had access. The police chief then limited use of headquarters locker rooms and bathrooms for both men and women and set up portable toilets for patrol officers in the parking lot.

The police chief said his department is investigating photos posted on the police union’s Facebook page, which the union describes as town officers changing clothes in the department’s parking lot.

Sequeira, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, said he was informed about the images of men and women with their faces blocked out which were posted on June 4 on the Support the Shelton Police Union Inc. Facebook page. The pictures appear to show male officers changing their pants and female officers in their bras as they change their shirts in public at the lot.

The union will be “pursuing legal action in multiple venues” regarding the officers being placed on administrative leave, Resnick said. The union has filed seven charges of illegal conduct against the city in the past month with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, Resnick said, and those cases are pending.

