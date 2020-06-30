Chief justice extends several emergency orders for NC courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state's courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses.

The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside.

Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.

“The extension of these emergency directives are absolutely crucial to ensuring that our court system continues to administer justice while protecting the health and safety of court officials, court personnel, and the public,” Beasley said in a statement. “I implore members of the pubic to abide by all recommended public health measures in our courthouses as we conduct court business across North Carolina.”