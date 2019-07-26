Children offered historical adventures in Shelton

Historical games await children ages 7 to 12 at the Shelton Historical Society's Adventures in History camp.

Adventures in History, an annual enrichment program for children ages 7 to 12, will be held at Shelton History Center from Aug. 12 to 16, 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Because this is the 50th anniversary of the founding of Shelton Historical Society, special emphasis will include games, crafts, activities, snacks, and lessons presented by experienced educators that would have typically been enjoyed by children in 1969, a momentous year in this country’s history featuring flower power, rock and roll, and a moonwalk took place that year.

Registration forms are available at www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org and must be received by Aug. 7. The cost is $120 for members, $155 for non-members. A family membership is $30.

As part of its mission, Shelton Historical Society offers programs of historical interest such as these to the community. Special events, monthly book discussions and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups are offered. Find more information and announcements about future programs by calling 203-925-1803, visiting the website, or liking Shelton History Center on Facebook.