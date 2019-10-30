Children’s Festival

Owen Palmieri, 3, finds a pumpkin at Children's Festival for Unicef.

Jones Family Farms celebrated its Children’s Festival for UNICEF and an initiative for breast cancer awareness as part of the Valley Goes Pink program this past weekend. Funds from the event, held Oct. 26 and 27, will be shared with both UNICEF and the Valley Goes Pink program. Families were encouraged to come in costume and enjoy children’s squash crafts and activities. There were also creative pumpkin sculptures by Bob Bonazzo, and Lyman Gilbert had his pink tractor on display. See more photos on page A12.