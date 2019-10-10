Children’s Health and Safety Fair set for Oct. 25

Healthy Halloween treats, games, and health and safety information await families at the free 18th annual Children's Health and Safety "Halloween Hoopla" Fair on Friday, Oct. 25.

The 18th annual Children’s Health and Safety Fair will be a Halloween treat for families on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3-7 p.m., at Warsaw Park on Pulaski Highway in Ansonia.

Griffin Hospital Community Outreach and Valley Parish Nurse Program, Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley, and Griffin Faculty Physicians, encourage families to put on their Halloween costumes and come to a “Halloween Hoopla,” featuring free healthy treats, games, and information on a variety of health, wellness and safety programs. The event will be held rain or shine.

Interactive health, wellness and safety displays at the event will include poison prevention, hand washing, pedestrian, pet, car seat, and Halloween safety, as well as how to call 9-1-1 and more. There will also be a bike helmet clinic and a safety house exhibit to teach about safety features in homes. Free, fitted bike helmets will be available for the first 300 children.

For more information, call 203-732-1337.