Children’s programs offered in August

Plumb Memorial Library’s Children’s Department will be hosting several programs next month.

There will be several storytimes, which are age specific, six-week sessions with registration required. The available storytimes are as follows:

Fun for Ages 4-5: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Toddle Time for 2-3 Year Olds: Wednesday, Aug. 7

Babies & Books for ages 12-24 months old: Fridays, Aug. 2 and 9.

These classes are held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration is required by calling 203-924-9461 or visiting sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Drop-in Storytime

Alphabits meets Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. It is geared to children from ages 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Drop-in Evening Storytime

PJ Story to Art on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Drop-in with Miss Kim for a Tuesday evening Storytime where we explore books and then create art based on book. We encourage pjs and bringing your favorite lovie, too.

Special events

Storytime Yoga with Miss Kathleen, Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. Children ages 4 to 8 years old join Miss Kathleen for yoga movements with a literary theme. Registration is required.

Lego Party @ The Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All age welcome to build their favorite Lego masterpieces for a chance to participate in Lego-inspired gams.

Summer Movies: This month’s movie is Spiderman Into The Spider-Verse, which will be shown with a snack on Monday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Fun with Flags Bingo is Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All ages are invited to play bingo with a geographical twist. Learn about world flags with chances to win prizes.

Library Luau is for children ages 0 to 9. Kids can wear their best island attire (Hawaiian shirts, flip flops, sundresses, shades, etc.) for this Hawaiian party through story, crafting a lei and dancing the limbo and enjoying an island snack.

Registration for these programs begins on Thursday, Aug. 1, and is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. For more information or to register, contact the library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org