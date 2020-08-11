Children's theme park worker, 17, assaulted in mask dispute

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A teenage employee at a children's theme park near Philadelphia was assaulted after reminding a couple about the requirement to wear a mask over the weekend, authorities said.

A man and woman assaulted the 17-year-old employee of Sesame Place shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, police in Middletown Township said.

Detective Lt. Steve Forman said the worker had reminded the couple about the mask requirement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The employee was then punched in the face before the two fled, he said.

The employee was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in Middletown for treatment of injuries to his jaw and a tooth, Forman said.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance footage but said the suspects fled in a vehicle with New York plates.

Sesame Place said in a statement that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are wishing for a full and speedy recovery," the statement said. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park."