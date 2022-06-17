China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.”