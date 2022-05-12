China fights economic slump, sticks to costly 'zero COVID' JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 12:54 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past a construction site in Beijing, Thursday, May 12, 2022. China's leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump while keeping a "zero-COVID" strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A child opens his mouth to be swabbed for mass COVID test on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Beijing. China's leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a Huawei store temporarily closed due to coronavirus-related restrictions in Beijing, Thursday, May 12, 2022. China's leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump while keeping a "zero-COVID" strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle across a quiet intersection in the central business district during the morning rush hour as most workers in the area have been ordered to work from home in Beijing, Thursday, May 12, 2022. China's leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump while keeping a "zero-COVID" strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A resident opens her mouth to be swabbed during a mass COVID test on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Beijing. China's leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man plays with a child near a shuttered ZARA flagship store on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Beijing. China's leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power.
The ruling Communist Party has declared its “zero-COVID” goal of preventing all infections takes priority over the economy. It is a decision with global implications and comes despite warnings by experts including the head of the World Health Organization that the goal might be unattainable.