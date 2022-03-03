China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 11:09 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow.