China says no strings attached to vaccine shipments overseas

BEIJING (AP) — China said Saturday that it provides vaccines to other countries with no political conditions attached, responding to a story by The Associated Press saying China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing from a multi-country statement on human rights in China’s Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine shipment.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it welcomed Ukraine's decision to take its name off the statement at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding "we haven’t heard that Ukraine has encountered any difficulty in importing vaccines from China.”