China showcases Xinjiang's economy to fight rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China is showcasing economic development in its northwestern Xinjiang region to fight allegations of human rights abuses there.
The region’s government organized an international Zoom call featuring numerous testimonials from Muslim ethnic minorities native to Xinjiang. More than 1 million people have been held in a vast system of prison-like detention centers as part of a drive for cultural and political assimilation that the U.S. and some other Western governments have described as genocide.