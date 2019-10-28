Chinese lantern festival planned for SC plantation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A plantation site long known for attracting tourists to the Charleston area of South Carolina is introducing something new: a Chinese lantern festival.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is often known for its moss-draped oaks and camellias. Now, the Post and Courier reports , it also will be adorned with cherry blossom trees, a sprawling dragon display and mythical creatures called qilins.

The festival is running during what are typically the slower months of the year for Magnolia, mid-November through mid-March.

The exhibit is called "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." It will be the first in a three-year partnership between Magnolia and the Zigong Lantern Group, a China-based company that has designed and created lantern displays in more than 200 cities around the world.