Chris Christie aims to shape future for GOP and for himself JILL COLVIN, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 8:39 a.m.
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, arrives for a news conference at the White House in Washington, with President Donald Trump on Sept. 27, 2020.
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waves to the crowd following his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
FILE - former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Christie is everywhere.
The former New Jersey governor and onetime Republican presidential candidate denounced “conspiracy theorists” during a September appearance at the Ronald Reagan Library in California. He followed up with a speech this month to influential Republicans in Las Vegas, warning that the party will only succeed if it offers a "plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”