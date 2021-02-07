Churches step in to get vaccines to the most vulnerable

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Church leaders in Richmond are partnering with local health districts to get COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in their communities.

Second Baptist Church, in South Richmond, and First African Church, in North Richmond, were both vaccination sites Saturday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the churches' efforts are part of an attempt to find new strategies to reach segments of the community that may not have access to information or to transportation to get vaccinated.