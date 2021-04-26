Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are on the verge of once again making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution after the House on Monday sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives.
Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.