City Martin Luther King, Jr., Day closings

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for normal business hours. Both book drops will remain open to return materials. Patrons can access accounts online, utilize databases, place holds, renew materials and download electronic resources.

The Shelton Senior Center will also be closed on Jan. 20.