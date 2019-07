City Meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, July 18

Valley Emergency Medical Services (VEMS), 7 p.m., VEMS, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

Monday, July 22

Shelton Republican Town Committee caucus, 5:30 to 9 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Tuesday, July 23

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, July 24

Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Subcommittee, 6 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, July 25

Purchasing Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Board of Apportionments & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.