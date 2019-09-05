City Meetings
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Cooperative Educational Services, 3 p.m., CES, 40 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull.
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Friday, Sept. 6
Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.
Monday, Sept. 9
Public Improvement Building Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Community Garden Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Republican Primary Day
SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.
Housing Authority Commission, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.
Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St.
Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 4, 722 Long Hill Ave.
Naugatuck Valley Health District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Valley Health District, 98 Bank St., Seymour.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Special Purchasing - Bid Openings, 1 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall 305.
Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Friday, Sept. 13
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.