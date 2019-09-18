City Meetings: BOE meeting set Sept. 25

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., VEMS, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., NVCOG, 49 Leavenworth St., Suite 303, Waterbury.

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Committee, 6 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.