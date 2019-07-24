City announces road work locations

City officials have announced a list of road work being done in the coming days.

On Wednesday, July 24, the city's Highways & Bridges Department will be completing work on Buddington Road from Grace Lane to Nells Rock Road.

On Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26, the resurfacing of roads will begin in the Pine Rock area. On Saturday morning, July 27, resurfacing of Long Hill Avenue will begin.

City officials urge residents to be aware of the construction activities for safety reasons and expect possible delays.