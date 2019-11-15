City brings Christmas joy to active duty military

For many years, the city of Shelton has remembered local men and women who are away on active duty in the armed forces during the Christmas season by sending a small gift to these individuals.

Those interested in participating in this program can make a contribution to the service personnel of Shelton in the spirit of Christmas. Checks should be made payable to “The Servicemen’s Christmas Fund” and sent to the Finance Office, Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill Street, Shelton, CT 06484.

In order for your relative or friend to be included in this mailing, you should write to the finance office at City Hall and give the following information - service person’s name and rank, address with zip code, your name, address and phone number (in case there is a question). The information should reach the finance office before Dec. 12, 2019, to ensure that the mailing reaches them during the holiday season. The information can also be emailed to w.gally@cityofshelton.org.