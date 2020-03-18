City bus systems take steps to stop coronavirus spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Transit systems in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have taken steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, City of Cedar Rapids Transit buses will carry no more than 10 passengers at a time in order to minimize contact. Officials said the system will be restructuring peak service routes when possible.

Officials encouraged people to limit usage to essential rides only, such as trips to work or to grocery stores.

People aren't allowed to loiter at the Ground Transportation Center, and hand sanitizer is available on every bus. The buses are being sanitized regularly, system officials said.

For most people, the disease caused by the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The total number of known Iowa cases of COVID-19 has risen to 29, the state said Tuesday.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority has stopped fare collections and is asking riders who can safely do so to get on and off buses through the back doors. The goal is to minimize contact between riders and system employees.

The system is maintaining normal service but is monitoring the public health situation to determine whether any service changes are warranted, officials said.

Riders are asked to maintain 6 feet (1.8 meters) of distance from other people on buses, at bus stops or while at DART Central Station.

