City, developer settle on Huntington Village plan

The Planning & Zoning Commission and developer of the proposed Huntington Village have reached an agreement that will place 16 homes off Ripton Road and remove any plans for affordable housing on the site.

Huntington Village - a development of 16 single-family homes on approximately 6.15 acres of land behind the Huntington Congregational Church adjacent to Ripton Road - earned the commission’s approval by a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Mark Widomski and Jimmy Tickey opposed, on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The motion approved by the commission to approve the settlement of Primrose Development LLC vs. the Shelton Planning & Zoning Commission contained three conditions: creation of a permanent conservation easement of 2 acres along the area where the subject property abuts the Centerview Drive properties; creation of a permanent landscape buffer abutting 24 Ripton Road; and no more than 16 single family units on the final site plan.

The commission last year had originally denied a plan by the developer - John Guedes, a Shelton resident and president/CEO of Primrose Development, LLC - which called for 20 detached housing units on a wooded tract off Ripton Road, with an entrance between Centerview Drive and Huntington Congregational's rear parking lot entrance. To complete the project, Guedes had sought to create a Planned Development District (PDD) on the property which was zoned for one-acre and half-acre lots.

Guedes appealed the decision. Earlier this year, while the appeal was still before the court, Guedes filed plans, under section 8-30g of the state statutes, for the 84-unit development on 6.5 acres on what is now Huntington Congregational Church-owned land.

The 8-30g statute gives developers of affordable housing projects that meet state criteria a means of circumventing most zoning rules, such as density regulations, setback distances and building heights.

When he filed the affordable housing plan, Guedes said filing the plan under the state's 8-30g statute allowed for greater latitude for developers with such plans if the community in question does not meet the state requirement for the number of affordable units. Guedes said that the city does not meet that threshold.

The original plans for the detached housing caused quite an uproar, with hundreds of people attending a public hearing on the application in the summer of 2018 at Shelton Intermediate School. In the end, the Planning & Zoning Commission denied the application, and Guedes' legal appeal of that decision is presently winding through the court system.

Guedes had said in February that that if a settlement could be reached on the legal appeal, he would pull the affordable housing application. Guedes said that the church "needs to sell and try to maximize its profit," so one way or another the land will be sold.