City may help those with polluted wells near Air Force base

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials are preparing to send potable water to properties near Dover Air Force Base in Delaware after private wells were found to have chemical contaminants exceeding federal health advisory levels.

The Delaware State News reports Dover's utility committee voted Oct. 29 to waive an annexation requirement so the properties can get city water service. State officials announced in July that military officials had notified them about wells contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances. Such chemicals are found in various products, including firefighting foam that has been used at military bases nationwide.

City Manager Donna Mitchell says Dover wants the waiver in preparation of the base coming forward and requesting water service help, which she says it has yet to do. The base has been providing bottled water to affected properties.

